This is the REAL reason Pete Davidson quit Instagram

Despite popular belief, Pete Davidson’s departure from Instagram had nothing to do with Kanye West.

The SNL star, who left the social media app in 2018 after sharing a worrying post, made his comeback to Instagram earlier this month.

The comedian uploaded his first grid post on the app this week, which included footage from his upcoming film The Home.

He captioned the post: “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home. #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting.”

But hours after he shared the post, Pete deleted his account once again.

Fans started speculating Kanye West had something to do with it, as the rapper’s fans had started bombarding Pete’s post with nasty messages.

The 28-year-old has been dating Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian since October, and the Yeezy founder has made it clear he’s not a fan of Pete on social media.

While fans believe Kanye was behind Pete’s departure from Instagram, an insider has told Page Six: “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

The source continued: “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.”

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life.”

The news comes after Kanye took to Instagram to brag that he had run Pete off the social media platform.

Sharing a screenshot of his deleted account, he wrote: “Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.