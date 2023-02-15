Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young announces the name of her newborn son

Heather Rae Young has announced the name of her newborn son.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31.

Sharing a snap of their newborn at the time, the couple wrote: “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23.”

Heather and Tarek have since revealed their newborn’s name.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Selling Sunset star said: “Tristan Jay El Moussa.”

“Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

“He was supposed to be born on the 27th of January, and he was born on the 31st of January. And so Tarek and I went in for kind of, like, my final doctor appointment [on the 30th].”

“That was just an appointment,” Heather continued. “And we did a stress test. I’m 35 years old, so we had done a stress test on him almost every time I went for the last few weeks. And at that point, he wasn’t moving as much as he usually did.”

The reality star was then rushed to hospital, as she recalled: “‘Wait, what do you mean right now?’ And I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I’ve been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?’ Like, I hadn’t washed my hair in four days ’cause I didn’t think I was gonna be going to the hospital after this appointment.”

“And she said, ‘No, you can’t. You need to get monitored,'” Heather continued, revealing that scar tissue build-up made it difficult for her water to break.

“There was no way it was going to happen on its own,” she told the publication. “They gave me half a pill called Cytotec… that just helped soften [my cervix] to get the process started.”

Heather revealed she and Tarek has been told to expect “about two to three hours of pushing,” but that things moved significantly faster than that.

“[She] started pushing with a nurse before the doctor was there, you know, thinking it was gonna take a long time. And then the nurse is like, ‘OK, stop pushing,'” Tarek told the publication.

“I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping. And… the doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let’s see if we can make it happen.’ And she did.”

Tarek added: “All the blood vessels in her face broke and her chest broke. And our son came out.”

Heather, 35, and Tarek, 40, first started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021.

While Tristan is Heather’s first child, Tarek is also the father to a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack Hall.