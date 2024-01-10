Selena Gomez breaks her silence on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ‘feud’

Selena Gomez has broken her silence on her reported “feud” with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Since the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, fans have been speculating whether there is a dispute between the youngest Jenner sister and Selena after that clip went viral.

In the video, the Only Murders In The Building actress chatted to pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, with many alleging that she was “gossiping” about Kylie and Timothée.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

However, the singer has since shut down rumours that she was talking about the couple, and revealed what she was actually speaking about.

Commenting under a fan account, Selena wrote: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

The singer followed Timothée’s lead in squashing their beef, as her former co-star denied reports there was any bad blood between them on Monday evening.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

TMZ spotted the Wonka actor walking about Beverly Hills on Monday night and asked if the Selena and Kylie “were cool”, to which he responded: “Of course.”

The star remained cool and when asked if Selena and Kylie had any beef, Timothée simply replied: “No.”

The rumours come after many fans attempted to lip-read Selena’s conversation with her pals at the awards show.

Fans quickly began to analyze the clip and claimed that Selena was detailing how she asked the Wonka star for a photo – but Kylie allegedly said no.

A fan wrote on X: “Why I think this tea is about Timothée not greeting Selena even if they’re friends because of Kylie? There’s another angle when you can tell the other girl is saying ‘noo Timothée??”

A source later informed Entertainment Tonight that Selena never went up to the Wonka actor and his girlfriend and asked for a photo, and added that she never even saw them at the prestigious awards ceremony.