Scott Disick splurges $57k on birthday gift for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick has splurged over $57k on another birthday gift for his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The model, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, celebrated her 20th birthday in Miami over the weekend.

According to E! News, Scott presented Amelia with a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500 on her birthday.

The photo, titled ‘Sadle II’, shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she sits atop a saddle perched on a chair.

The 38-year-old purchased the piece at the ArtLife Gallery’s pop-up in Miami’s design district.

Avery Andon, the founder of ArtLife Gallery, said: “Helmut Newton was the original bad boy rock star photographer of his day, so that energy really resonated with Scott.”

“The specific work he selected is one of the most iconic and sought after.”

Over the weekend, Scott also gifted Amelia a diamond-embellished cross necklace.

The news comes after the 20-year-old presented Scott with a brand new Harley Davidson on his 38th birthday last month.