The 19-year-old model has been dating the reality star since late last year

Amelia Hamlin surprises Scott Disick with incredible gift for his 38th birthday

Amelia Hamlin has surprised Scott Disick with an incredible gift for his 38th birthday.

The KUWTK star celebrated his birthday with family and friends earlier this week, before he turned 38 on Wednesday.

Among the guests was his 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia, who got him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Sharing a snap of the bike to his Instagram Story Monday, Scott wrote: “New Harley, can’t complain. Thanks @ameliagray.”

Amelia took to her own stories to share a snap of her beau’s birthday cake, which read: “Disick Aviation. Happy Birthday.”

The model also shared a loved-up video of Scott kissing her cheek, writing: “Birthday cutie.”

Amelia and Scott were first linked last October, before the couple confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Many of the Kardashian/Jenner clan were in attendance at Scott’s party, including his ex girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney and Scott dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

While the former couple have maintained a good relationship since their split, Kourtney’s new romance with Travis Barker has reportedly caused tension between them lately.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he’s been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis.”

“They are barely speaking. It’s hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else.”