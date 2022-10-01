Sarah Jessica Parker pens sweet tribute to her late stepfather

Sarah Jessica Parker has penned a sweet tribute to her late stepfather.

The Sex and the City star sparked concern after abruptly leaving an event in New York on Wednesday evening due to “a sudden devastating family situation”.

The actress’ family has since confirmed that her stepdad Paul Giffin Forste, 76, passed away on Wednesday.

On Friday, Sarah took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to Paul.

The actress wrote: “Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022. Godspeed. RIP. Strong like a bull. Til the end.”

“At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) Sarah’s family announced Paul’s death in a statement on Thursday. The statement, obtained by Page Six, read: “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76.” “In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.” ”Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”