Ricky Martin files $20m lawsuit against nephew over ‘false’ abuse claims

Ricky Martin has filed a $20m lawsuit against his nephew over “false” abuse claims.

The singer’s 21-year-old nephew had claimed he and his uncle had a 7-month sexual affair, and alleged that Ricky had begun stalking and harassing him after it had ended.

However, the 50-year-old won the legal case back in July, after his nephew withdrew all of his claims.

TMZ has reported that Ricky filed the new $20m lawsuit on Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer alleged the 21-year-old began sending him messages through Instagram, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity,” if he didn’t fork up cash.

The 50-year-old claimed in his suit that his nephew, whom he described as a “maladjusted individual,” bragged about being his nephew and would send him messages up to ten times a day over a four-month period.

Ricky also claimed that the 21-year-old posted his phone number online and made an Instagram account for one of his four children, which unnerved him.

Ricky believes he has missed out on business opportunities, and is looking for $20 million in damages.

The dad-of-four also stated that he and his family feel “unsafe” in Puerto Rico because of his nephew’s alleged behaviour.

Following the dismissal of the trial back in July, the She Bangs singer spoke out about the “hurtful” allegations in a video released to the media by his publicist.

“It’s been almost four decades since I’ve been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I’ve never had to deal with something so hurtful like I’ve lived through these last few weeks,” Ricky began.

“I was victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member … I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family.”

“I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I’d be able to speak to a judge. Today was the day. Now, it’s time for me to heal. I’m very hurt. I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to.”

The singer also shared a statement from his legal team on his Instagram.

They wrote, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

“The request came form the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The She Bangs singer previously strongly denied his “disgusting” allegations.

The 50-year-old’s rep Marty Singer told PEOPLE in a statement: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” he added.