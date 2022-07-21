Ricky Martin ‘wins’ legal case against his nephew

Ricky Martin has reportedly won a legal case against his nephew, after he withdrew his claims of an alleged sexual relationship and subsequent harassment.

According to TMZ, the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order that he had been issued a week ago.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure,” the singer’s legal team told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) Ricky’s legal team continued, “And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.” “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.” The singer’s 21-year-old nephew had claimed he and his uncle had a 7-month sexual affair, and alleged that Ricky had begun stalking and harassing him after it had ended. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer previously strongly denied his “disgusting” allegations. The 50-year-old’s rep Marty Singer told PEOPLE in a statement: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” he added.