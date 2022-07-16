Ricky Martin denies ‘disgusting’ allegations of ‘sexual and romantic’ relationship with his nephew

Ricky Martin has denied “disgusting” allegations of a “sexual and romantic” relationship with his nephew.

The 50-year-old’s rep Marty Singer told PEOPLE in a statement: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” he added.

Earlier this month, a complaint was filed against the singer under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, per Georgetown Journal of Gender and Law.

Ricky has been confronted with a temporary restraining order in past weeks, as well as further claims of an alleged seven-month sexual relationship with his 21-year-old nephew – which he has vehemently denied. A hearing has been set for July 21 in Puerto Rico on the allegations. If he is charged with domestic abuse with a relative, the Livin' La Vida Loca singer could face up to 50 years in jail. These claims come as Ricky faces a $3 million lawsuit from his on-off manager Rebecca Ducker over unpaid commissions. The 15-page complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, claimed that Rebecca helped Ricky through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding: "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions." Rebecca and her Venable LLP team additionally claimed that she saved an allegedly substance-abusing Ricky from a "potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020".