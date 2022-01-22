Regina King announces the death of her beloved son Ian Alexander Jr.

Regina King has announced the death of her beloved son Ian Alexander Jr.

PEOPLE magazine has reported that the 26-year-old tragically took his own life on Friday, January 21.

In a statement, the actress said: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.”

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” she added.

Ian was Regina’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

The mother and son were incredibly close, and Ian often attended red carpets with her.

Last year, Ian marked Regina’s 50th birthday by posting a sweet tribute to her online.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for.”

“But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”

“The whole marvel universe ain’t got s*** on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.