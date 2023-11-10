Reese Witherspoon responds to rumours of potential romance with fellow Hollywood legend

Reese Witherspoon’s rep has shut down rumours linking her to fellow actor Kevin Costner.

Speculation about a possible romance between the newly-single Oscar winners reached new heights after a poll on X asked fans to weigh in on them as a potential couple.

In response to the rumours, a spokesperson for Reese told E! News that they’re “completely fabricated” and “not true”.

The Hollywood actress was only recently linked to the NFL star, Tom Brady, after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi received an unverified tip that a romance had blossomed between the pair.

The rumour surfaced after Reese and her husband Jim Toth announced their split in March, after 11 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, the former couple said: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The former couple tied the knot on March 26, 2011, and share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

The actress also shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Kevin also went through a high-profile breakup this year, after he split from his wife of 18 years – Christine Baumgartner.

A spokesperson for the actor revealed the news in a statement in May: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The Yellowstone actor shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with his ex wife.