Popular fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk sadly dies aged 33 after COVID-19 battle

The Russian influencer's heartbreaking last post warned followers about the dangers of the virus

Dmitriy Stuzhuk has sadly died at the age of 33, after a battle with COVID-19.

The Russian fitness influencer had been documenting his battle with the virus with his 1.1million Instagram followers, admitting that he previously did not believe in the virus until he witnessed first hand it’s effects on his health.

His passing was confirmed by his ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk, who shared a family photo with Dmitriy and their three children and wrote: “Dima is no longer with us. His heart couldn’t stand.

Dmitriy shared an update with his followers just days before his death, admitting that he wanted to warn everyone about the virus.

“CORONAVIRUS “COVID”, DAY 8,” he began his caption in Russian, which has also been translated to English, “As you all know from stories, I am sick with coronavirus.

“I want to share how I got sick and convincingly warn everyone: I also thought that there was no covid… Until I got sick.”

Describing his symptoms, he wrote: “I woke up in the middle of the night because my neck was swollen and it was hard to breathe. At the same time, my stomach ached a little.”

“The next day, a cough began to appear, but there was no temperature. There were no particular symptoms of the disease either, so I thought that these could be consequences after playing sports, changing the climate and nutrition, and plus sleeping under air conditioning.

“I immediately went to take various tests, do an ultrasound scan and, just in case, decided to take a COVID test. It turned out to be positive.”