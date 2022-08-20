Michael BublÃ© welcomes fourth child with wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael BublÃ© has welcomed his fourth child with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

The couple shared the exciting news of the birth of their daughter Cielo via a joint post on Instagram on Friday.

Written in both English and Spanish, the post read: “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose BublÃ©. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato)

“Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad â¤ï¸,” the post continued.

Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in the music video for Havenâ€™t Met You Yet.

The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011.

The couple already share three children â€“ sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael BubleÌ (@michaelbuble)