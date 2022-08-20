Michael BublÃ© welcomes fourth child with wife Luisana Lopilato

Michael BublÃ© has welcomed his fourth child with his wife Luisana Lopilato.
The couple shared the exciting news of the birth of their daughter Cielo via a joint post on Instagram on Friday.
Written in both English and Spanish, the post read: “From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose BublÃ©. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!”
View this post on Instagram
“Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad â¤ï¸,” the post continued.
Michael first met Luisana in 2009 when she appeared in the music video for Havenâ€™t Met You Yet.
The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011.
The couple already share three children â€“ sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.
View this post on Instagram