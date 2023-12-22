Michael Bublé gets emotional as he shares how his son’s cancer diagnosis changed his life

Michael Bublé has shared how his young son’s cancer diagnosis changed his life.

The singer’s son Noah, now 10 and in remission, was just 3 years old when he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Michael said: “My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes.”

“I don’t think that I had context and that was the sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree again in my life. And that’s OK. It is a privilege for me to exist.”

The crooner went on to confess he was going through a “crisis” before his son’s diagnosis.

“I don’t think I had my priorities straight,” he said. “Blinders, career, ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best? You know? More ego, more power, more money, more.”

Recalling the moment he found out his son had cancer, Michael said: “In that moment. I went, ‘OK, this is life. This is it. This is what’s important.'”

The 48-year-old said he had no time to “process” his son’s diagnosis, before he remembered a promise he made to himself at the children’s hospital.

“I remember, I closed my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I am living a different life. A better life,’” he said.

“I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

The Canadian singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato are also parents to son Elias, 7, daughter Vida, 5, and daughter Cielo, 1.