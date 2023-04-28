Meghan Markle hints at Hollywood return as she signs with major talent agency

Meghan Markle has signed with a major talent agency in California.

Variety has reported that the Duchess of Sussex has signed for representation with William Morris Endeavor.

WME will also represent Archewell, the content creation brand she founded with her husband Prince Harry in 2020.

The agency will oversee opportunities involving film and television production and brand partnerships, but the outlet reported that acting “will not be an area of focus”.

Meghan’s team of agents includes Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, who have an already star-studded client list – including Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams.

The news comes just over three years after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry quit life as senior working royals, and moved to Calfornia.

The couple now live in Montecito with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – where they count Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.

Since moving stateside, the Sussexes have signed multi-million dollar production deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Through their partnership with Netflix, Harry and Meghan released their explosive docu-series on the streaming service late last year.

The series focused on their departure from the Royal family, and made some shocking claims about the Institution.

Despite the drama surrounding the series and Harry’s equally explosive memoir, the Duke of Sussex will reunite with the Royal family next month to attend his father King Charles’ coronation.

However, Meghan won’t be joining her husband, as she’s decided to remain in California with their two children.