Prince Harry has ‘no regrets’ about tell-all memoir Spare

Prince Harry reportedly has “no regrets” about his tell-all memoir Spare.

The 557-page-long book was officially released on January 10.

The Duke of Sussex made a number of bombshell claims and accusations throughout the memoir, and revealed he had cut a number of revelations over fears the Royal Family would never forgive him.

Page Six have since reported that Harry has “no regrets” about the revelations he made in his memoir.

The 38-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal last week, where he reportedly spoke about his book to guests.

A guest at the event told the publication: “Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it.”

“He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said.“

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “seemed to be in extremely good spirits,” but dodged questions about whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

According to the publication, the 73-year-old wants his son and daughter-in-law to attend the historical occasion.

However, a source close to the couple to People magazine that they had not yet been invited.