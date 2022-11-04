Matthew Perry reveals he had a crush on THIS Friends star

Matthew Perry has revealed he had a crush on his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

The pair co-starred on the beloved NBC sitcom from 1994 until 2004.

They reunited, along with their co-stars, at the highly anticipated Friends reunion last year.

While the pair, who played Chandler Bing and Rachel Green on the show, didn’t date on-screen, Matthew has admitted to having a crush on his co-star off-screen.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine while promoting his tell-all memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old revealed his crush began before the show began filming in 1994.

“The time I realised I had a crush on Jennifer Aniston was way before the show started.”

“It was like two years earlier when I met her and how could you not have a crush on her,” the actor gushed.

Unfortunately for Matthew, his crush on Jennifer wasn’t reciprocated.

“There was such severe indifference from her that I ended my crush,” the Chandler Bing actor continued.

“I had to. So, I think I ended it in time.”

“But I thank her in the book for allowing me to look at her face for like two extra seconds than normal people would,” he joked.

“I never said anything, and I hid it, you know, the crush,” Matthew continued. “But, you know, then she married Brad Pitt, and I was like ‘I don’t think I have a chance here.'”

In his memoir, which was released on November 1, Matthew opened up about his battle with addiction and alcoholism, which he admitted his co-star Jennifer confronted him about.

Speaking in his ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, the 53-year-old detailed his painful past, which at one point saw him drinking a litre of vodka a day.

“At the time I should have been the toast of the town, I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone,” Matthew told Diane during the interview.

The actor recalled how his Friends co-star Jennifer approached him on set one day, and bluntly revealed that the entire cast “‘know you’re drinking'”.

“Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he continued, adding that the actress helped him through his recovery.

Matthew revealed in his memoir that he started drinking heavily when he first joined the cast of Friends back in 1994.

When he was involved in a jet ski accident in 1997, he was prescribed the painkiller Vicodin and became reliant on it, despite his injuries healing.

The 53-year-old revealed he spent weeks in a hospital fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Matthew told PEOPLE: “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again.”

“I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”

In his memoir, the actor revealed he spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

He said that when he was first admitted to the hospital, “the doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

He told PEOPLE of his addiction: “I didn’t know how to stop. If the police came over to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’re going to take you to jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older.”

The 53-year-old has been to rehab 15 times and had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far.

Matthew said fans who read his book will “be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came”.

He continued: “I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody. And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So, my hope is that people will relate to it and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful, the disease doesn’t care.”

“I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything.”

“What I’m most surprised with is my resilience. The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it’s a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn’t leave anything out. Everything’s in there.”

Matthew added that his story is one “that’s filled with hope. Because here I am.”