Madonna shares her support for Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Madonna has shared her support for Britney Spears, amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

On June 23, the pop singer called for an end to her “abusive” conservatorship during a landmark court hearing.

In her testimony, the 39-year-old slammed her father Jamie, who has controlled aspects of her life under the conservatorship since 2008.

A host of famous faces have since shared their support for Britney online, including Madonna – who collaborated with the singer back in 2003 on their hit song, Me Against the Music.

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a top with Britney’s name on it.

She captioned the post: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago!”

“Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!”

Other stars who have also shared their support for Britney include her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and former collaborators Iggy Azalea and Christina Aguilera.

During her court hearing on June 23, the 39-year-old spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about her conservatorship, which was established in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown.

In a passionate statement, the pop singer said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail.”

As for why she didn’t speak out before, Britney said: “I honestly didn’t think anyone would believe me. I thought people would make fun of me… I’m just want my life back. It’s enough.”

The 39-year-old has requested to end her conservatorship without being evaluated by medical professionals.

In another shocking statement, Britney alleged people on her team are interfering with her hopes to have more children.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby… and they won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed.

Just hours before her court hearing, a New York Times report claimed Britney has been quietly pushing for her conservatorship to end for years.

According to confidential documents viewed by the publication, which dated back to 2016, the singer felt the conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her”.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The 39-year-old’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

However, Bessemer Trust has since resigned from the role.

Britney’s ongoing legal battle dominated headlines earlier this year following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Produced by the The New York Times, the film followed the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her conservatorship battle.

The film shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

It also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny the pop star faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.