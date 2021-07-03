Co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate officially resigns after judge approves request

The pop singer called her conservatorship "abusive" in court on June 23

Bessemer Trust has officially resigned as co-conservator of Britney Spears’ estate.

On Thursday, the wealth management firm requested to withdraw from the role due to “changed circumstances”.

According to a court document obtained by PEOPLE, Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has since granted their request.

In their request to resign from the role, Bessemer Trust said they believed Britney’s conservatorship was “voluntary”, before the singer publicly slammed the arrangement in court on June 23.

During the landmark court hearing last week, the 39-year-old called for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, which she brand “abusive”.

The court filing stated: “Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship.”

“Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Bessemer Trust asked the court to “approve its resignation on an expedited basis”.

The wealth management firm was appointed co-conservator of Britney’s estate in November – alongside her father Jamie Spears.

But in court documents, Bessemer Trust said they were not “issued Letters of Conservatorship” and “not currently authorized to act”.

They also stated that they have “made no decisions as Conservator,” or taken any fees as co-conservator.

The news comes after Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney’s request to remove her father from her conservatorship.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The 39-year-old’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Britney’s ongoing legal battle dominated headlines earlier this year following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

Produced by the The New York Times, the film followed the singer’s rise to stardom, and the events that led to her conservatorship battle.

The film shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and featured interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

It also showed the misogyny and media scrutiny the pop star faced throughout her career, with many viewers describing the documentary as “heartbreaking” and “shocking”.