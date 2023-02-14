Love Is Blind star Raven confirms new romance after splitting from SK

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has revealed she is in a “pretty serious” relationship, after splitting from SK Alagbada.

The former couple found love on season three of the hit Netflix show, after forming a strong emotional connection in the pods.

But on their wedding day, SK said no to marrying Raven, leaving the bride-to-be and viewers shocked.

During the season three reunion special, Raven confirmed that she and SK had rekindled their romance.

But in November, the reality stars announced their split, shortly after two women claimed they were romantically involved with SK while he was with Raven.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Raven confirmed she is seeing someone again.

The 30-year-old said: “I am for the first time ever — I feel, like, super excited about dating. It’s so cheesy, but I feel like I can take everything I learned from the pods about getting to know people and, like, actually apply it in the real world.”

The Pilates instructor added: “I’ve definitely been dating. It’s literally hilarious, but it’s going really well.”

Raven teased that there’s “definitely someone” who she’s “pretty serious with” at the moment.

During the Love Is Blind After the Altar special, SK proposed to Raven for a second time.

Raven claimed that the alleged cheating scandal happened just “a few months” later, and the pair ended their relationship for good.