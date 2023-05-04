Love Is Blind star Marshall confirms new romance

Love Is Blind star Marshall is back off the market.

The 27-year-old marketing manager appeared on season four of the hit Netflix show, and proposed to Jackie in the pods after they formed a strong emotional connection.

Their relationship hit the rocks shortly after they returned to the real world, and they eventually split.

Jackie then started dating her co-star Josh, and the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Marshall has also moved on, and he confirmed his new relationship on Instagram earlier this week.

He shared a video of him and his new girlfriend playing a game of Uno and sharing a kiss.

The Netflix star captioned the post: “Legend says, friends have been lost over a game of Uno.”

One fan commented on the post: “I love this for you Marshall! She’s a lucky girl.”

Another wrote: “It’s the hard launch for me!! Yessss love to see it 😍😍”