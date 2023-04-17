Love Is Blind star Jackie confirms her romance with Josh – after splitting from Marshall

Love Is Blind star Jackie has confirmed her romance with Josh, after splitting from Marshall.

The 27-year-old got engaged to Marshall after growing close to him in the pods, but their relationship hit the rocks shortly after they returned to the real world.

Jackie eventually decided to end things with Marshall and shortly afterwards, she met up with Josh – who she also formed a connection with in the pods.

Jackie and Josh did not attend the live season 4 reunion on Sunday night in person, but caught up with the show’s hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey via video chat.

During their chat, the pair confirmed that they were dating and that they moved in together shortly after filming the show.

Jackie also took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a series of snaps of her and Josh, as they celebrated one year of dating.

She wrote: “A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it.”

“Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm ❤️ @jdemas Thank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience 💜”

The Love Is Blind Live reunion was due to air at 1am GMT on Monday but due to technical difficulties, it was pushed back.

Irish viewers will be able to watch the reunion later this evening.