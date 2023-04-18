Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams announces his engagement – after splitting from Deepti Vempati

Love Is Blind season two star Kyle Abrams has announced his engagement.

The 30-year-old proposed to his girlfriend Tania Deleanos on April 11, just five months after the couple went Instagram official.

Kyle took to Instagram to share a video of the romantic proposal, and he captioned the post: “Scene 2…💍”

Kyle got engaged to Shaina Hurley during season two of Love Is Blind, but the couple split during their trip to Mexico.

After the show, Kyle struck up a romance with Deepti Vempati – who dramatically ended things with her fiancé Shake Chatterjee on their wedding day.

Kyle and Deepti called it quits last summer and shortly afterwards, Kyle struck up a romance with Tania.