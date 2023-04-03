Love Is Blind star Irina apologises for ‘hurting and mistreating’ people on the show

Love Is Blind season 4 star Irina has apologised for “hurting and mistreating” people on the show.

After the new season of the hit dating show joined Netflix last month, the 26-year-old came under fire for her “mean girl” behaviour – including how she treated Zack when they met outside of the pods.

The business owner also faced backlash for flirting with her close friend Micah’s fiancé Paul behind her back.

Irina took to Instagram on Sunday to apologise to those who were left “angry and hurt” after watching her on the show.

In a video, she said: “I want to start off by saying sorry that this video is a little delayed. I really wanted to take some time to process everything that has been going on this past week and really get my thoughts together before I responded.”

“The first thing that I want to say is that I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated. Second of all, I want to say I’m so so sorry for the people that watch the show that felt frustrated, angry and hurt by the way I was mistreating people on the show. It was very immature and naive of me in a lot of those situations.”

The reality star continued: “Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, Micah – none of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them and I’m genuinely so, so sorry. Truly, I want to add value to people and I want to make people feel seen. Who I was on the show was the complete opposite of that person.”

“Being on the show was like getting a mirror put in your face, and it made me see myself in a different perspective. That opened up so, so much to me and I’m still processing and going through everything that happened… I’m still figuring out the person that I want to be and that I want to move forward to be.”

“I know that none of those things were ok. And even Zack, he was so vulnerable with me and I shut him out. I hope one day I get to share my experience and what was going on emotionally with me during that experience. But until then, I just appreciate you for watching and listening to this. Thank you.”