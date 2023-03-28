Love Is Blind season 4 stars Irina and Micah hit back at claims they are ‘mean girls’

Love Is Blind season 4 stars Irina and Micah have hit back at claims they are “mean girls”.

The first five episodes of the latest season of Netflix’s hit dating show joined the streaming giant earlier this month, and it saw a brand new batch of singletons enter the pods in the hopes of finding love.

After growing close to both Micah and Amber, Paul decided to call things off with Amber and pursue his connection with Micah.

Amber returned to the female living quarters heartbroken, and started crying to Chelsea.

Micah and Irina were seen eavesdropping on their conversation, and sniggering while Amber cried.

Later in the show, the pair were seen giggling about Chelsea’s relationship with Kwame, and fans have taken to Twitter to call out their “mean girl” behaviour.

Micah and Irina definitely give off mean girls who peaked in high school #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/SzhKDpVYO9 — Sisa_M (@Sisa_Says) March 24, 2023

Irina and Micah are such mean girls on this season of love is blind. — leti (@leti_shi) March 24, 2023

Irina and Micah from Love is Blind season 4 reminded me of the mean girls from my middle school. I will never understand people who think it’s ok to laugh at someone when they’re breaking down crying, especially on TV like thousands of people aren’t going to roast them for that. pic.twitter.com/O7AREz10oB — 🎶Melody🎶 (@SMelody1128) March 25, 2023

Just popping in to say, Micah and Irina from Love is Blind S4 are giving a lot of salty mean girl energy and I ain't here for it ! #LoveisBlind4 — Sanjana (@s_cutiepie) March 24, 2023

Micah and Irina have since defended their behaviour in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining that laughing was their “coping mechanism”.

Micah said: “For us, it was really helpful to have a little sense of normalcy. Being able to laugh and make light and make jokes and, well, maybe sometimes the jokes didn’t land or maybe it didn’t look the best, but we needed that in that moment to feel like a normal person.”

“Because you’re a part of this experience that is so beyond words. To be able to make a little bit of light out of such a hard thing was really helpful.”

She added that she and Irina were going to “grow up from our mistakes.”

Irina said: “Me and Micah’s coping mechanism was laughing about it. And I honestly will say on the record, 100 per cent, I did not intentionally ever want to hurt anyone. [Hearing] that I hurt people’s feelings genuinely breaks my heart.”

“I know there probably have to be some bridges that I’ll have to mend and conversations I’ll have to have, that I want to have. But I think, for me, in the experience I was kind of zoned out and in my own thing of how I’m feeling, and I didn’t really realise how that could affect other people.”

“With Micah, we were laughing because, yes, it was very serious and it was very intense and it was very hard, so I don’t want to brush it off and say that we weren’t taking it seriously.”

“It’s just more our perspective, that’s how we coped about it; we laughed and made the best out of it. We didn’t intend to be mean or intentionally hurt anybody at all,” she added.