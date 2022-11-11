Lindsay Lohan teases sequel to one of her most iconic films

Lindsay Lohan has teased a sequel to her iconic film Freaky Friday.

The 36-year-old starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2003 cult-favourite movie.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night to promote her new film Falling for Christmas and teased that she could potentially reprise her role as Anna Coleman.

Host Jimmy told the actress that Jamie Lee had previously revealed that she had sent the concept for the sequel to Lindsay and questioned whether the news was true.

The Mean Girls actress confirmed the news, saying: “”We did speak about it, yeah.”

“First of all, let’s just take the fact that I was on set filming at the time, and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you and you just get excited and distracted immediately,” she gushed.

“So, I had to bring myself down to earth and be like ‘Okay, I’m on set. I have to focus.'”

“And then she said ‘Freaky Friday 2’ and I got more excited,” Lindsay admitted.

“We would both be into it,” she confirmed.

Jimmy questioned whether the actress would reprise any of her other iconic roles, especially Cady Heron in 2004’s Mean Girls.

“I think that’s in Tina Fey’s hands, and Lorne Michaels,” Lindsay said.

In September, Lindsay touched down in Ireland to begin filming her new rom-com Irish Wish.

The Hollywood actress delighted locals when she showed up to The Bridge Tavern gastropub in Wicklow town for a bite to eat, and happily posed for photos with the staff and other diners.

In the new film, the actress will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life.

After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she has become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants.

Lindsay also filmed a festive rom-com for the streaming giant called Falling for Christmas last year, which premiered on November 10.

The official summary for the film reads: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11 years old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls.

In the early 2010s, the actress took a step back from the spotlight and later moved abroad to open a beach club in Greece – which she documented in an MTV reality show.

But in 2019, Lindsay announced her plan to return to acting during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, as she shared her desire to “get back the life that I worked so hard for”.