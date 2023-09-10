Kylie Jenner proves there’s no longer bad blood between her and Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner was spotted hanging out with her former best friend Jordyn Woods again, proving there’s no longer any bad blood between them.

The pair famously fell out after Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party in 2019.

Khloe eventually forgave Tristan after the scandal, but Jordyn was shunned by the Kardashian-Jenner family, and hasn’t been in their lives ever since.

However, it appears Kylie and Jordyn recently made amends, as they’ve been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

Back in July, the pair were seen leaving a sushi restaurant together in Los Angeles.

The reality stars have since been videoed going shopping together, and Kylie even shared a video with Jordyn to TikTok.

According to PEOPLE, Jordyn was the one who reached out to Kylie first.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” a source told the outlet.

Another insider revealed that wasn’t the first time they’ve reunited, as they’ve privately spent time together over the past year.

According to the source, everyone involved has left the drama in the past, and Khloe hasn’t stopped her younger sister from mending her friendship with Jordyn.

Kylie opened up about her fallout with Jordyn for the first time during The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said: “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that [kiss]. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends.”

“It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

During the reunion, Khloe also revealed that she wouldn’t care if Kylie and Jordyn remained friends after the scandal, saying: “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual.”

“And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Khloe also hit back at a fan on social media, after they asked if Kylie was “allowed to be friends” with Jordyn again.

She wrote: “I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with.”

“Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!”

“I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!”

Khloe added: “By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully SHUT THE F*** UP!”