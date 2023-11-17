Kyle Richards reveals how getting sober fueled marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has revealed that getting sober fueled marriage troubles with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split after 27 years of marriage; however, they later revealed they just separated after having a “rough year”.

Earlier this month, the reality star broke down in tears at BravoCon, admitting: “This is not my idea of a fairytale, clearly.”

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality TV star sat down with co-star Dorit Kemsley for lunch and opened up about her sobriety journey.

During the clip of the show, Dorit attempted to understand Kyle’s motivation for wanting to give up alcohol.

“Do you think this whole not drinking and distancing yourself for a minute was to try to protect yourself get control?” the 47-year-old asked.

“Because obviously you have the trauma of falling out with your sister. That’s traumatic,” she added, referencing to Kyle’s explosive row with sister Kathy Hilton in season 12 of the show.

Kyle replied: “I’m not a psychologist, but maybe so. I feel like I need to be really clear right now with everything.”

The 54-year-old explained: “Before I would have felt like, ‘Well I have to go have drinks because everyone expects that from me to go and have fun’.”

“I don’t feel like I need to do that anymore. This is who I am, just take it or leave it.”

The pair then went on to discuss Kyle’s recent marriage woes.

Kyle said: “I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, is I expected more from him, from what I was going through, which I know you can understand.”

“Also, probably, you know how he loves to go drink. And does a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be a wife and be supportive.”

“I don’t want to go to these parties,” the reality TV star added.

The mother-of-three got emotional during their conversation and confessed: “I think the way my relationship is now I’m not happy.”

Kyle continued: “I’m sort of now working on myself inside. And I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So I feel in that aspect we are growing in different directions.”