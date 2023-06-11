Kristin Davis reveals she’s been ‘ridiculed relentlessly’ over her facial fillers

Kristin Davis has revealed she’s been “ridiculed relentlessly” over her facial fillers.

The actress, who is best known for playing Charlotte York in Sex and the City and And Just Like That, admitted she’s “shed tears” over the criticism she’s received about her appearance.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the pressure to stay young, the 58-year-old said: “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that.”

“The internet wants you to—but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”

Kristin revealed she first turned to Botox to maintain her youthful appearance.

She said: “I was super-excited I didn’t have to have my lateral lines. But I didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

The actress then tried facial fillers, which she has had good and bad experiences with.

She explained: “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

The mum-of-two added: “You’re trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong—[as if] I jabbed a needle in my face.”

“No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.”

“The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on NOW in Ireland & the UK on June 22.