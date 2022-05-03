Kristin Cavallari is reuniting with her Laguna Beach boyfriend Stephen Colletti for a very special reason.

The exes are teaming up to host a rewatch podcast for the MTV show, which aired in the early 2000s.

From production company Dear Media, the podcast is called ‘Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen’, and will run for 40 episodes across two seasons.

Laguna Beach followed the lives of a group of precocious teenagers growing up in the California town.

Stephen was famously involved in a love triangle with Kristin and her rival Lauren Conrad on the hit MTV series, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Lauren went on to star in MTV’s The Hills, which Kristin joined in 2009, right before Lauren dramatically left the show.

Speaking to Variety about their new podcast, Kristin said: “Stephen and I can’t wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Stephen added: “I’m excited to take this ride down memory lane. I haven’t seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience.”

“Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I’ll try to keep up… Some things never change.”

Kristin and Stephen will be joined by some of their old castmates on the podcast, as well as celebrity guests and MTV insiders as they reveal “salacious, scandalous, and sensational behind-the-scenes stories.”

They will also open a hotline for fans to ask the duo some juicy questions about the show.