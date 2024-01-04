Kim Kardashian shuts down popular business venture after 10 years

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s shutting down her decade-old business venture, as she wants to focus her energy “into other passions”.

The reality star is pulling the plug on her roleplaying game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which she created in 2014 with Glu Mobile.

The game is no longer available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, and has notified current users that it will no longer be accepting in-app purchases.

However, users who actively play the game can continue to do so until it is shut down on the 8th of April.

The alternate reality game was created to allow users to increase their fame and popularity as they rise to the top of Hollywood.

The mother of four told TMZ: “I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian Hollywood in the past 10 years.”

“This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions.

“I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together,” she concluded.

When the game was initially released in 2014, it reportedly made $1.6 million in a matter of days.

The business mogul has several sources of income that she will continue to focus her energy on such as SKIMS, SKKN Beauty, The Kardashians reality show and much more.

In October, the SKIMS website reportedly broke records, after the launch of her menswear collection on the site.

According to the MailOnline, the new collection broke website traffic records as a reported 25,000 orders were made within five minutes of the collection going live.

The 43-year-old reality star launched SKIMS as a shapewear brand back in 2019, but it has since expanded into a full clothing range.

Prices for the menswear collection, which includes underwear and basics, range from $20 to $80.

Speaking about her new venture into men’s clothing, Kim said: “The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody.”

“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Jens Grede, CEO & Co-Founder of SKIMS, has shared that men account for 10% of their existing customer base, so the business move makes sense.

Kim has also dipped her toe into the world of acting, as she joined the popular series American Horror Story for its 12th season “in a role specifically written with her in mind”.

In a statement to the publication earlier this year, AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr Murphy approached Kim about a possible role in the series after he was impressed by her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The 12th season was titled Delicate, and was based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition.

The novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.