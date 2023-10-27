Kim Kardashian ‘breaks website records’ with latest SKIMs launch

Kim Kardashian has reportedly broken website records, after the launch of her menswear collection at SKIMS.

According to the MailOnline, the new collection broke website traffic records as a reported 25,000 orders were made within five minutes of the collection going live on Thursday.

The 43-year-old reality star launched SKIMS as a shapewear brand back in 2019, but its since expanded into a full clothing range.

Prices for the menswear collection, which includes underwear and basics, range from $20 to $80.

Speaking about her new business venture, Kim said: “The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody.”

“I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Jens Grede, CEO & Co-Founder of SKIMS, has shared that men account for 10% of their existing customer base, so the business move makes sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim’s brand officially launched in Ireland last week, with the star’s collection now available to shop in-store at Brown Thomas.

The SKIMS collection at Brown Thomas includes the brand’s renowned signature collections Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt, and Cotton, along with customer favourites the Soft Lounge, Long Slip Dress and Boyfriend Boxers and T-Shirts.

The diverse range is available in sizes XXS to XXXXL in ten colourways.

From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, the brand’s goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance the industry.

Brown Thomas Fashion Buying Director Shelly Corkery said: “We are very excited to welcome SKIMS to Brown Thomas introducing over eighty distinct styles from launch.

“SKIMS is at the forefront in terms of innovation and inclusivity, and we look forward to celebrating the arrival of this iconic brand with our customers”.