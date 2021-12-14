Kim Kardashian admits she cut joke about Tristan Thompson from SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian has admitted she scrapped a risqué joke about Tristan Thompson and her sister Khloe Kardashian from her SNL monologue.

The 41-year-old hosted Saturday Night Live back in October, and opened the show with some harsh jokes about her famous family.

While Kim wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries, the reality star has revealed she “could’ve gone further” with a joke about Khloe and her on-off boyfriend Tristan, who is currently in the midst of a paternity lawsuit.

In a new interview with i-D, Kim confessed: “Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted.”

“Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé [Kardashian] that I took out—I could’ve maybe gone further.”

“But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

The mother-of-four continued: “I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke. We always have been. It is what it is.”

“I especially couldn’t really give a f**k what anyone ever says and thinks. And so, I was just like, ‘Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this. This is what we talk about when we’re at home.'”

“We have a sense of humour. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows.”

Kim said working on SNL was the “best experience”, and revealed: “I wrote letters to everybody.”

“I was like, ‘I want to leave a note for everyone on their desk, so that they just know that I appreciate them for making me feel so welcome.'”