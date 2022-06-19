Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photos of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared the first photos of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise.

The couple welcomed their second child together on May 21, a baby girl named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Katherine took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps from May and June, which included two photos of her family’s newest member.

In one selfie, the 32-year-old is seen cradling Eloise on the couch.

In another photo, Katherine shows off Eloise’s striped onesie and cute socks with pink bows.

Katherine and Chris announced the birth of Eloise on Instagram last month. They wrote at the time: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter. Mama and baby are doing well.”

“We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Chris, 42, and Katherine, 32, are already parents to a daughter named Lyla Maria, who is almost 2.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares a nine-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris married Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, in June 2019.