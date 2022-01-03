Kanye West spotted on a date with actress – after begging Kim Kardashian to take him back

Kanye West has been spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox, just weeks after he begged his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to take him back.

In photos published by TMZ, the rapper was seen having a romantic dinner with the Uncut Gems star at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday night.

Insiders have claimed it’s “nothing serious”, but that Kanye is “embracing single life” after Kim recently pushed forward with their divorce proceedings.

Last month, Kim requested the immediate termination of her marriage to Kanye, despite his very public pleas to win her back.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her marriage to the Chicago native has “irretrievably” broken down.

The SKIMS founder said there would be “no prejudice” to her ex-husband if the marriage was dissolved “immediately” and that both parties deserved the “opportunity to build new lives”.

She said: “I submit this declaration in support of my request for an order bifurcating and terminating the status of my marriage to respondent, Kanye West.”

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (Kanye) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“There will be no prejudice to (Kanye) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with (Kanye) since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that (Kanye) agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. (Kanye) has not responded to my request.”

“(Kanye) and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

The request was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 21, just weeks before Kanye begged Kim to take him back at a benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The rapper was performing his hit song Runaway at the LA Memorial Coliseum when he called out Kim on-stage.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro 🐐😢🔥 pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

During the song, the 44-year-old slightly changed the lyrics to sing: “Baby, I need you to run right back to me… more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was pictured at the event with their daughter North, and a host of famous faces were also in the audience – including Lizzo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chance the Rapper.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.