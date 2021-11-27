Kanye West admits he ’embarrassed’ estranged wife Kim Kardashian as he fights to win her back

Kanye West has admitted he “embarrassed” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian during his presidential run.

Amid the reality star’s new romance with Pete Davidson, her rapper husband has been publicly fighting to win her back – after she filed to divorce him back in February.

In his latest bid to rekindle their relationship, Kanye has posted a lengthy Thanksgiving prayer on Instagram, in which he expresses regret over the mistakes he made in their marriage.

The 44-year-old said he wrote the prayer while taking their son Saint to his first football game.

Kanye said: “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

“The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me. Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away, to knock the edge off.”

“Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

“B, episodes. I went into a manic episode in 2016, and I was placed under heavy medication,” he continued.

“Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Referencing his failed presidential run last year and his public support of Donald Trump, which caused a lot of tension in his marriage to Kim, Kanye said: “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat.”

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank god, only press conference.”

Kanye was referring to the campaign rally he held in South Carolina last July, where he spoke about almost aborting their daughter North.

After the rally, the rapper posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

He later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about Kanye’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

Days later, the 44-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

Kanye concluded his Thanksgiving prayer by expressing his gratitude for their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

He said: “I’ve had giant entourages, people around me just to make me feel good about myself. I’ve had to learn that I had to take accountability.”

“We always judge and tell other people what they should do, but we can only take accountability for ourselves and our children.”

“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me. I’m thankful for the life that God has given me and I’m thankful for your time, attention and patience. In Jesus name, amen.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

But since then, Kanye has been very publicly trying to win her back.

On Friday, the rapper also shared a photo of him and Kim kissing on his Instagram Story, alongside the TMZ headline: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

