Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori ‘banned from Venice boat company’ after controversial taxi ride

Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori have reportedly been banned by a Venetian boat company, following their controversial taxi ride.

The couple have been causing quite a stir in Italy over the past few weeks, as Bianca has been accused of indecent exposure due to her risqué outfits.

Last month, the rapper also appeared to have his pants down as they were papped in a river taxi in Venice.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, has since told Daily Mail Australia Sunday that the couple are no longer welcome on their boats.

In a statement, the company claimed their employees were “completely unaware” that Kanye had his pants down on the boat.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company said. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” they added.

The rapper “married” Yeezy designer Bianca in a secret ceremony earlier this year, two months after he finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

However, it’s understood they haven’t filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.

Last week, a source close to Kim denied claims she’s “desperately embarrassed” by Kanye’s recent antics.

The insider told PageSix: “Kim has very much moved on. [She] only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple share four children together – North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

While Kanye has been making headlines for his antics in Italy, the 46-year-old has since jetted to Ireland – and was spotted at Electric Picnic over the weekend.