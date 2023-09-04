Kanye West jetted into Ireland to attend Electric Picnic

Kanye West jetted into Ireland over the weekend to attend Electric Picnic.

The popular music festival took place in Stradbally, Co. Laois – with Billie Eilish, Fred Again, The Killers, and Paolo Nutini among the headliners.

According to MailOnline, Kanye boarded a private plane to Dublin before heading to Laois to watch his friend Steve Lacy perform inside the Electric Arena on Friday night.

The pair, who got matching tattoos last year, were photographed hugging at the festival.

Kanye was snapped at Dublin Airport the next day, wearing a black scarf wrapped around his head, before hopping on another private plane.

The sighting comes after the rapper and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori enjoyed a trip to Venice in Italy.

Kanye at the airport in Dublin today 🥷 pic.twitter.com/tb9Qn4lojc — RH (@RihYe_) September 2, 2023

Kanye, who wed Bianca in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, was photographed with his pants down on a river taxi in the Venice Canals.

The 46-year-old was also snapped walking around the city barefoot while clutching a bottle of champagne.

According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian has expressed concern for her ex-husband after seeing the photos of him in Italy.

A source close to the reality star said: “Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?

“She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

“It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it,” the insider continued.

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple share four children together – North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

Two months after they finalised their divorce last November, the rapper “married” Yeezy designer Bianca in a secret ceremony.

However, it’s understood they haven’t filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.