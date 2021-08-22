Kanye West and Irina Shayk ‘split’ after whirlwind romance

The pair were first linked in June

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly split after a whirlwind romance.

The pair sparked romance rumours in early June, after they were papped in France together on Kanye’s 44th birthday.

A source has since told PEOPLE magazine that the rapper and the model are no longer dating, adding: “It was never a serious thing that took off.”

A second insider explained: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now.”

“He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

Kanye and Irina were hit with break-up rumours last month, but a source told the publication at the time that they were still “very much dating”.

Irina, who shares a daughter with her ex Bradley Cooper, starred in the music video for Kanye’s hit song Power in 2010.

Their rumoured romance came just months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple have requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, 7, Saint 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.