Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to bring forward conservatorship hearing

The singer is fighting to remove her father from overseeing her finances

A judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to bring forward her conservatorship hearing.

The singer’s new lawyer Mathew S Rosengart requested an emergency hearing last week to review the status of Britney’s father Jamie, who oversees her finances.

On Monday, Judge Brenda Penny denied the request to bring forward the hearing, which is scheduled for September 25, to later this month.

Next month’s hearing could see the suspension of Jamie from the 39-year-old’s conservatorship.

Britney officially filed a petition to replace her father as the conservator of her estate last month.

The singer’s newly-appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart has nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

The petition read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee… it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.”

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father. However, Bessemer Trust has since resigned from the role.