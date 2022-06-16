Jennifer Aniston reveals she never actually ate the viral ‘Friends’ salad

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she’s never actually tried the salad TikTok claims she ate every day while filming Friends.

The actress played Rachel Green in the hit series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

Over the past few months, TikTok foodies have been recreating a salad they believed Jen had for lunch on the set of the sitcom every day for 10 years.

But in a new interview with Elle, Jennifer revealed that she’s never actually ate the salad that is going viral.

She said: “Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.”

“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”

“I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract,” the 53-year-old added.

Still want to try the salad? Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat

2-3 chopped small cucumber

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped mint

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Method:

Simply toss the ingredients together and enjoy!