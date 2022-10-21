Jason Sudeikis’ ex appears to shade Olivia Wilde amid salad dressing scandal

Jason Sudeikis’ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell has seemingly thrown shade at Olivia Wilde.

Earlier this week, Olivia cryptically shared a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 novel Heartburn, which included a recipe for a salad dressing.

The actress’ post came after her and Jason’s former nanny claimed the same salad dressing caused a huge fight between the former couple.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, the nanny alleged that Jason became upset when he saw Olivia prepare a salad for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles with her “special dressing”.

The nanny claimed Jason laid under Olivia’s car to prevent her from leaving their home to go have dinner with Harry.

The nanny told the publication: “Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.”

In response to the nanny’s allegations, Jason and Olivia said in a joint statement: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Olivia later posted the page from Nora Ephron’s novel, which detailed the now-infamous salad dressing recipe.

In a bizarre turn of events on Thursday, Jason’s ex Keeley shared a photo of the same page to her Instagram Story – but underlined a different part of the text.

The passage she underlined read: “‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version.”

“Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

Keeley met Jason on the set of his Apple TV series Ted Lasso, which she briefly starred in.

The pair started dating in February 2021, just four months after his split from Olivia, but they later called it quits in May 2022.