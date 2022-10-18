Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis respond to ‘false’ allegations made by their former nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have responded to “false” allegations made by their former nanny.

The former couple, who called off their seven-year engagement in 2020, released a joint statement after the woman shared alleged private details about their split in a bombshell interview.

They told CNN: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” the statement concluded.

After splitting from Jason in 2020, Olivia started dating the former One Direction star Harry Styles – who she stars alongside in Don’t Worry Darling.

In her interview with The Daily Mail, the former couple’s nanny claimed Jason was left heartbroken after allegedly finding text messages between Olivia and Harry on an Apple Watch the actress had left at their house. She also alleged that Jason once laid under Olivia’s car to prevent her from leaving their home during an argument. According to the nanny, Jason was upset that the actress was allegedly bringing a salad with special dressing to have dinner with Harry. The nanny told the publication: “Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'” Just last month, Olivia hit back at claims she left Jason for Harry. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Olivia said: “The complete horse**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.” The actress explained that she and Jason experienced a “very bumpy road” before they officially called it quits “towards the beginning of the pandemic.” Olivia and Jason co-parented their two kids – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 – during lockdown until they realised they “could be better parents as friends who live in different houses”. According to reports, the 37-year-old started dating Harry at the end of 2020, after they grew close on the set of their movie, Don’t Worry Darling.