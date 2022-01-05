Jason Derulo gets into fight at Las Vegas club after ‘man calls him Usher’

Jason Derulo got into a fight with two people at a Las Vegas club, after one of them called him Usher.

According to TMZ, police officers were called to the ARIA hotel on Tuesday morning after the singer allegedly “committed battery against two individuals”.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the fight began when one of the men shouted at the 32-year-old: “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***!!!”

Jason was ordered by hotel security to leave the premises under a trespass order.

Police said the “victims did not want to press charges against Derulo”, so no report was taken and no arrests were made.