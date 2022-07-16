Ivana Trump’s cause of death has been revealed

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana died on Thursday aged 73.

The Czech Republic native was found dead in her New York City apartment, and her death was ruled as unsuspicious.

Now, the 73-year-old’s death has been ruled accidental by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ivana died after suffering “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in a fall down the staircase of her home on the Upper East Side.

US media outlets reported that she was found at the foot of her apartment’s staircase next to a spilled cup of coffee.

On Thursday, a spokesperson on behalf of the Trump family paid tribute to the 73-year-old.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.”

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana’s daughter Ivanka paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram, sharing a photo of them from her childhood.

She wrote, “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modelled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️”

Ivana and Donald married in 1977, and divorced in 1992.

The exes shared three children together – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.