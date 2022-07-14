Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana has died aged 73

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana has died at the age of 73.

The Czech Republic native was found dead in her New York City apartment, and is said to have passed away from natural causes.

Police reportedly responded to a call of a person in cardiac arrest on the Upper East Side in New York at 12.40pm.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Trump family said, “Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.”

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

The 45th President of the United States released a statement on his social media site Truth Social, confirming his first wife’s passing.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.”

Ivana and Donald married in 1977, and divorced in 1992.

The exes shared three children together – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.