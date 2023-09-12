Inside Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s intimate wedding ceremony

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot over the weekend.

The Captain America actor was first romantically linked to the 26-year-old last November.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the couple had been dating “for over a year”.

The publication have since reported that Chris and Alba celebrated their nuptials with a party at his Boston home.

A source told the publication that “a large tent and dance floor were set up at the house” and music was heard into the night on Saturday, September 9.

An observer revealed Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were spotted looking “very happy, joking and smiling” at their Boston hotel after the party.

Other A-listers at the event included Chris’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.

People magazine also reported that Chris and Alba’s wedding weekend included a gathering at a private estate in Cape Cod.

In 2020, Alba made her English-language acting debut in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Last year, the actress starred as Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

The 26-year-old impressively speaks five languages – including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.