‘I thought better of him’ Halle Berry calls out Drake for using her photo without her permission

Halle Berry has called out Drake for using a photo of her to promote his new single without her permission.

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Slime You Out’ featuring SZA, the rapper posted a snap of Halle covered in green “slime” that was taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The actress has since reacted to the post by sharing a cryptic quote on Instagram.

It read: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!”

Halle added a hand emoji with the finger pointing up as the caption, letting the post speak for itself.

A fan then asked the 57-year-old: “What are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you for his single?”

Halle replied: “Didn’t get my permission! That’s not cool I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Halle also responded to another user who wrote: “It’s the principle, people. You get it… you get it… you don’t… ohhh well… it’s the principle!”

She replied: “Exactly!! It’s about principles and integrity. So happy many of you get that,” commented Berry.

‘Slime You Out’ is the second single from Drake’s upcoming album ‘For All the Dogs’ and the first collaboration between the hip-hop artist and SZA.

In the five-minute track, Drake and SZA both critique the childish behavior of their former romantic partners, using Nickelodeon’s “slime” as a metaphor for juvenile habits they’ve observed in past relationships.