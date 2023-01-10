Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2023, which recognises excellence in both American and international film and television, will take place tonight.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host this year’s awards show from the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and a host of famous faces will present awards on the night.
Eddie Murphy will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominations with eight nods – including Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy genre, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
Irish actors Kerry Condon, Domhnall Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are all up for awards for their roles in the dark-comedy.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director, Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrman – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carrie Mulligan – She Said
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Television Series, Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus