Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2023, which recognises excellence in both American and international film and television, will take place tonight.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host this year’s awards show from the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and a host of famous faces will present awards on the night.

Eddie Murphy will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominations with eight nods – including Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy genre, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Irish actors Kerry Condon, Domhnall Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are all up for awards for their roles in the dark-comedy.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrman – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carrie Mulligan – She Said

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus