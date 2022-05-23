Fans point out touching detail on Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding veil

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to her new hubby Travis Barker by incorporating one of his tattoos into her wedding veil.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday evening.

Kourtney and Travis, plus their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

The POOSH founder donned a lingerie-inspired white mini dress which was covered in delicate, floral lace.

She paired the corseted Dolce and Gabbana dress with a dramatic veil that depicted the Virgin Mary and the words “Family, Loyalty, Respect”.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the mother-of-three’s extravagant veil matched her beau’s Virgin Mary head tattoo.

The Blink-182 star previously opened up to Vice about his tattoo, and said: “I got the Virgin Mary tattooed on my foreman when I was 18, 19 and I was brought up Catholic.”

The drummer continued: “I definitely pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was blessed. So I’m not at church every day and I’m not pushing religion on people.”

“But I believe in God and I pray and my kids pray.”

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.